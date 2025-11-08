Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $324.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

