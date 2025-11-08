KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $346.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

