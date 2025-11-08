Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 10,906 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

