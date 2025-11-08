Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $642.7333.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5%

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 101.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 58.6% in the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $569.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.54 and a 200-day moving average of $544.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

