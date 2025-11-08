NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Holdings Lifted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.46. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $255.45.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372 shares of company stock worth $2,388,438. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

