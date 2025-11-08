800 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS opened at $99.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $99.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

