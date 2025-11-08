Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.