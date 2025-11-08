Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 187,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 116,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

