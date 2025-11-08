Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

