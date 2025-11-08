Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.24 million. Amplifon had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Amplifon Price Performance

AMFPF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. Amplifon has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amplifon in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Amplifon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Featured Stories

