European Lithium (ASX:EUR) Insider Michael Carter Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Stock

European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Carter sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.

Michael Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Michael Carter bought 5,335,298 shares of European Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 per share, with a total value of A$426,823.84.

European Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

European Lithium Company Profile

European Lithium Limited explores for and develops lithium deposits in Austria and Australia. The company focuses on the development of the Wolfsberg lithium project that consists of various original and overlapping exploration licenses, and a mining license covering various mining areas located in Carinthia.

