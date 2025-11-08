PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Director Doug Jones Sells 4,318 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 4,318 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $544,456.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,771.04. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $126.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.56. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,338 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

