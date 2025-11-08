Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Releases Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CWGL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.84.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

