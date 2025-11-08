Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Releases Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 1.76%.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of CWGL opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.84.
About Crimson Wine Group
