Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 10th

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 385.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA MMKT opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMKT. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter worth $301,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.

