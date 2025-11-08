SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 90,100 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 90,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $1,483,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,251,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,816.60. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,096.82.

On Thursday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 162,794 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $2,992,153.72.

On Monday, September 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $723,003.96.

S stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

