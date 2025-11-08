Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider David Carter Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider David Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $294,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,534.76. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.