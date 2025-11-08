VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 10th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $60.89 on Friday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

