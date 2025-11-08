VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 10th

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $60.89 on Friday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

