Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th.

Blackrock Tcp Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blackrock Tcp Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Down 1.4%

TCPC stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.71 million, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Company Profile

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

