Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

