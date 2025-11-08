NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NKE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

