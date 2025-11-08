RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $226.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.44 and its 200 day moving average is $201.90. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $240.25. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

