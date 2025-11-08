RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,414 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 384.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFVA opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

