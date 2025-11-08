RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IEI stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3662 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.