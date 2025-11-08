Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 26th

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.8%.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of AOMR stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,372.64. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. North Ground Capital increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 160.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 138,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 427.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,956 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
