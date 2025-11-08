Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on November 26th

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.8%.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 17.69.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 595,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,801,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,134,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,308,547.50. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Filson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,372.64. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. North Ground Capital increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 388,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 160.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 138,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 427.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,956 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

