Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,108.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,375.77. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,861.25.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

