First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Stock Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in First Solar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,273 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in First Solar by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 129,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $300.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,647,859 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $267.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.95. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

