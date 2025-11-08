Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 5th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Nathan’s Famous has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $444.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 143.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 204.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

