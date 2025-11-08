Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Holdings Boosted by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.3% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after acquiring an additional 562,246 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $849,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

