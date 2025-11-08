RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

