Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.64. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

