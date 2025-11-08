Okta, Inc. $OKTA Position Boosted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,222 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,370,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.94.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

