AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $745.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.64.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $619.93 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $604.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.40.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total value of $58,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock worth $516,256,695. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after buying an additional 1,769,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after buying an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after acquiring an additional 992,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.