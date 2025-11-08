RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192,920 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $41,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

