Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Raises Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,890 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.43. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

