Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 180.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 612,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 147.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 113,371 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Oracle by 143.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $239.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average is $229.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

