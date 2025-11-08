D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QBTS. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.53. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 124.07%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 31,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,372,080.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,801,265 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,331.10. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,554. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 207,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,478 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 278.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,454,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218,255 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

