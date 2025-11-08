TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Cut to Hold at Dbs Bank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.8%

TTE opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

