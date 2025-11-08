Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLDE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Slide Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on Slide Insurance and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Slide Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $265.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Slide Insurance in the second quarter valued at $4,387,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

