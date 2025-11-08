Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Christopher Ross Martin acquired 34,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,128.74. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 270.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 620,402 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

