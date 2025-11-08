Leerink Partnrs Downgrades AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) to Hold

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 13.7%
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 493.42%.The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
