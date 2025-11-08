Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

RM opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,578.42. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 37.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

