Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NOPMF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

