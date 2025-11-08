Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $1.78 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 61.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 799.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

