Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1%

About Boliden AB (publ)

Shares of BDNNY opened at $88.25 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

