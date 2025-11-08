Zacks Research Upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Strong-Buy

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Capri has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after buying an additional 64,798 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

