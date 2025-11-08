Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avient in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Avient Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of AVNT opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. Avient has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.57 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after buying an additional 279,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,871,000 after acquiring an additional 260,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avient by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,729,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,667 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

