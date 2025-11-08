Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $114.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $27,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

