Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Amgen by 128.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 8,223.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $320.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

