True Wealth Design LLC Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

True Wealth Design LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 235.3% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.88 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.70.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 22.03%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 436,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $75,282.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $156.00 price objective on Airbnb in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.