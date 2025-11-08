True Wealth Design LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.21.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TXRH opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

